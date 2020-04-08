Shatta Wale is not my friend - Sarkodie (Video)

Listen to article

Ghana’s fastest and most rated rapper Sarkodie has revealed that Shatta Wale is not his friend.

Speaking in an interview with Dentaa on the Dentaa show season 5 monitored by Attractivemustapha.com which is set to be released next week, Sarkodie said he cannot label what he has with Shatta Wale as friendship but he knows there is a misunderstanding between him and Shatta Wale that needs to be settled.

When asked if his relationship with Shatta Wale is not like how he has made up with Stonebwoy, Sarkodie retorted that he is not really into such Showbiz hypes because he likes things to be real.

"With me I like things to be real, I don't do let's hug for cameras"

He also continued in the interview captured by attractivemustapha.com that he does not really connect with people in the showbiz much and if he has to open up it has to be real.

