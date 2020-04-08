Super Model Maria Borges, Aflik TV Donates Relief Materials To Health Workers

Listen to article

As the cases of Coronavirus rises across various Nations of the world, crippling down economies and generating fears amidst inhabitants of many countries.

Health workers have endangered their lives most and have been at the forefront combating the spread of the deadly virus that has claimed the lives of over 50,000 individuals across Europe.

Aflik TV, in conjunction with One Touch Charity, has partnered to raise funds to support health workers fighting the deadly disease in New York City. They've summoned supports from fans and well-wishers who joined in donating for the charity project.

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, the team of both organizations visited the famous Bellevue hospital in lower Manhattan to donate food items and other relief materials to the health care staff at the hospital.

The Associate Director of Critical Care and Surgery who received the items from the organisation expressed his full delightedness and also appreciated the group for carrying out such kind gestures especially at this trying time, he said: “Wow, this great!. Thank you so much for doing this. The staff will appreciate these items. May you continue to be blessed.”

Maria Borge​s, Supermodel and Founder of One Touch Charity also added, “I cannot live without giving back, it's just part of me. Joining Aflik TV to raise funds for front line workers was a must. I want to especially thank all those who contributed and also encourage more fans to key into this project.”