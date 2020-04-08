Singer Mariah Carey Celebrates Health Workers

American singer and actress Mariah Carey, has called for health workers and coronavirus first responders globally to be celebrated for their efforts to save lives of persons infected with the virus.

Mariah, fondly known as the ‘songbird’ made a post on Twitter, Wednesday April 8, paying homage to health workers and first responders.

The Huntington, New York, United States, born record producer, philanthropist and entrepreneur, tweeted: “Sending my insurmountable gratitude to all healthcare workers and first responders around the world.”

The ‘Touch My Body’ singer says “we appreciate you so much!! Please show yourself and tweet me so we can celebrate you.”

The lives of global citizens have been placed in the hands of health workers as the pandemic rages on.

The world has recorded 1.4 million confirmed cases of the virus with several thousands of deaths, one of the worst tragedies in human history so far.

The US alone has reportedly recorded over 400,000 confirmed cases and over 12,000 deaths from the virus.

By Melvin Tarlue