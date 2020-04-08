Beef Or No Beef People Will Still Listen To Music - Baka Dabri

Listen to article

Up and Rising Afro Culture musician Baka Dabri in an exclusive interview with Nana Asare Stephen popularly known as NAS host of Expoz360 lnsta Live Interview, says the current music battle going on between Sarkodie and some other artistes is healthy.

The comment came after a question directed at him by the host, seeking his view on the current on-going allege beef between Sarkodie, Asem and Shatta Wale amidst these trying times of Coronavirus.

Baka Dabri, currently out with his debut single titled "Corner Corner" explained further by saying "music will always be music and it doesn't matter the time of its release and the nature of it". And for that reason, sees nothing wrong with the time to which these beef songs are released.

Affirming his point, he mentioned, music is to entertain people irrespective of its content.

"Beef or no beef people will still listen to music and coronavirus can't also determine the release of music.

With "Corner Corner" gradually dominating the airwaves the songwriter and acoustic guitarist believe his song will gain international recognition with time due to its positive feedbacks.

Wrapping up on the interview, which got viewers entertained with the strings and vocals of "Baka Dabri". The artist disclosed his next release will be a song titled " Krakete Soldier" and he is also working on an album to drive his music to the world.