Breaking: Castro ft Davido (Prod by Kaywa)

Today’s edition of “Behind the Hits” hosted two legendry music producers in Ghana, Kaywa and JMJ brought memories.

After both producers dropped back to back hits, Kaywa took the opportunity to share his fondest memories of Castro especially when he made mention of Castro buying him a microphone for his studio.

He also promised to release Castro’s exclusive song with Davido after the battle. After an hour of back to back hits, Kaywa finally dropped the banger

Listen to song below’