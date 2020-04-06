COVID-19 Lockdown: - Needy women get free sanitary pads from Menaye Donkor Muntari

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sincerely Ghana Limited, producers and marketers of Sincerely Sanitary Pads, Mrs. Menaye Donkor Muntari has presented 2000 pieces of ‘Sincerely by Menaye’ sanitary pads to needy women in the country.

The donation was made through the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection at the weekend.

The gesture, according to Mrs Muntari, was in response to the national call to individuals and organisations to support the vulnerable in society to cope with the social crisis engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miss Universe Ghana 2017, Ruth Quarshie, on behalf of Mrs. Muntari, presented the items to the sector Minister, Mrs. Cynthia Morrison.

In a brief remark from Mrs. Muntari delivered by Ms Quarshie, she said she believed in women empowerment, adding that their sanitation was also very important to her.

Mrs Muntari, who is Miss Universe Ghana 2004 and also the current National Director of Miss Universe Ghana said, “The 2000 sanitary pads are to empower the vulnerable women and make them feel confident about themselves in these times of crisis”.

She pointed out that her ‘Sincerely by Menaye’ feminine hygiene brand was established to create quality sanitary pads complemented by sincere menstrual health and hygiene education throughout Ghana.

“I felt the need to support kayayei by providing them with my top quality sanitary pads because I’ve always been a firm believer in giving back to society”.

“Especially now that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about so much hardship, it is important to not only be kind to ourselves but also to others,” she said.

The Minister of Gender Minister, Mrs. Morrison said it was amazing to see young ladies like Menaye Donkor Muntari doing things that indicated that they were thinking about the vulnerable in society.

“Menaye called me with passion and I could see that she sincerely wanted to help. The 2000 sanitary pads will go a long way to help the beneficiaries,” Mrs. Morrison emphasized.

The Minister thanked the management and staff of Sincerely Ghana Limited for the kind gesture and pointed out that this is the time for individuals and organisations to give to the needy because if the donations come at a later time the expected positive effects may not be felt so much.