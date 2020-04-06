ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
06.04.2020

Happy Birthday My Sweet Ex-Boyfriend – Sister Deborah To Medikal

By odarteyghnews.com
Sister Deborah who is the former girlfriend of Medikal has sent a lovely birthday wish to her Ex, who celebrates his birthday today, 5th April,2020.

Sister Derby has left many people touched on social media with her warmth birthday message to her Ex Medikal.

According to Medikal himself he turned 26 today and it seems his Ex cannot even keep calm about it.

In the short message, Derby wrote: “Happy Birthday my sweet ex “ attached to the message was a beautiful picture of Medikal kissing Derby on her cheek.A picture obviously taken during their happy days when they were dating.

