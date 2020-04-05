First Video From Medikal’s 26th Birthday Party Organized By His Wife, Fella Makafui

The house of the Frimpong’s is the place to be today as the man of the house, Mr. Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal is celebrating his 26th birthday.

Despite the partial lockdown in place now because of the coronavirus pandemic, his wife, Fella Makafui has decided to go all out to make his first birthday party after they officially became Mr & Mrs a very memorable one.

After showering him with all the sweet words earlier this morning in the birthday message she scripted for him, Fella has just surprised him with a simple but very beautiful ‘quarantine’ birthday party.

With just a few people in the video which have surfaced online, we can conclude that they did not breach the law about the number of people to gather at a place for any party while they had a good time (LOL).

