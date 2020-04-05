Shatta Wale Sets The Record Straight With His FaithConcert

Tonight history was made when the giant of African dancehall, Shatta Wale, finally held his much anticipated SMFaithConcert in the comfort of his mansion.

Like always, the super energetic dancehall god won the hearts of many with his well thought and impeccably executed mega-concert. The virtual show hosted by Zylofon’s Arnold Elavanyo was nothing short of fun, aesthetic beauty and education.

Shatta wale delivered hos back to back hit songs thrilling the excitement of his 15 thousand viewers piquing there interest as he graduated from Zion to hardcore patios dancehall tunes. While enjoying the spotlight around Africa, the artist used the opportunity to educate people on corona virus within the specified time frame of the show.

This show will go down in history as one of the unprecedented events in one of the hardest times in the life of mankind. Kudos Shatta Wale.

