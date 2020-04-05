ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
05.04.2020

Apostle Bempong Outdoors Label Mate Sikar On 'Mehia Mmoa' Featuring Piesie Super

By Hassan Nankwe
Rich God Music's Apostle Bempong has outdoor his first single for the year 2020.

He recruits label mate Sikar & afrobeat star Piesie Super on this song titled Mehia Mmoa which translates in English as 'I need help'.

The song was produced by Qwesi King.

Stream Apostle Bempong - Mehia Mmoa feat. Sikar & Piesie Super (Prod by Qwesi King) here:

Hassan Nankwe
Hassan Nankwe Northern Regional Contributor
