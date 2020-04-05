Apostle Bempong Outdoors Label Mate Sikar On 'Mehia Mmoa' Featuring Piesie Super By Hassan Nankwe Listen to article Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic Rich God Music's Apostle Bempong has outdoor his first single for the year 2020. He recruits label mate Sikar & afrobeat star Piesie Super on this song titled Mehia Mmoa which translates in English as 'I need help'. The song was produced by Qwesi King. Stream Apostle Bempong - Mehia Mmoa feat. Sikar & Piesie Super (Prod by Qwesi King) here: Hassan Nankwe Northern Regional Contributor
