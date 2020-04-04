Covid-19: You Will Face Judgement For Not Providing Free Data For Ghanaians — Prophet Oduro Fire Telcos [Watch]

The Founder and leader of the Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro has launched a scathing attack on the Telecom companies in the country for not showing benevolence to customers during the covid-19 lockdown period.

In a viral video, the man of God, looking furious, stated that all managers of telcos in the country will face judgment on earth for not helping Ghanaians with free internet data during this Coronavirus (Covid-19) period.

According to the outspoken preacher, the telcos should just like what other institutions are doing, should have lend a helping hand to support the citizenry by giving free internet data during the two weeks period of the partial lockdown.

"The Telecom companies within this difficult time. As others are sharing rice, sharing all kinds of food and sanitizers haven't you seen. By now you should be saying that withing this two weeks lockdown, free data. Free data", the Pastor stressed in one of his online broadcasts.

Prophet Oduro added, "You cannot do this. Am telling you, you will face judgment".

Ghana as of Friday, April 3, 2020, had recorded 204 confirmed cases of the Novel Coronavirus. The death toll stands at 5 with more than 30 discharged after recovering from the disease.

Watch Video below: