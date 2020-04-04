Van Vicker joins Covid-19 Stay safe campaign (Video)

Listen to article

African movie icon Van Vicker has joined the fight against Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 by campaigning on measures people need to adopt in order to stay safe and stop the spread.

In a video sighted by Attractivemustapha.com on Van Vicker’s wall, the actor is seen educating the public to wash their hands with soap under running water, use hand sanitizers, practice social distancing and call the emergency health care numbers for assistance in suspicious cases.

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the entire world with only about 17 countries that have not recorded any cases yet.

Attractivemustapha.com