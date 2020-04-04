ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
04.04.2020 Industry News

Van Vicker joins Covid-19 Stay safe campaign (Video)

By Mustapha Attractive
Van Vicker joins Covid-19 Stay safe campaign (Video)
Listen to article
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

African movie icon Van Vicker has joined the fight against Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 by campaigning on measures people need to adopt in order to stay safe and stop the spread.

In a video sighted by Attractivemustapha.com on Van Vicker’s wall, the actor is seen educating the public to wash their hands with soap under running water, use hand sanitizers, practice social distancing and call the emergency health care numbers for assistance in suspicious cases.

The deadly COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the entire world with only about 17 countries that have not recorded any cases yet.

Attractivemustapha.com

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive Journalist
TOP STORIES

China mourns virus dead as Americans told to wear masks
1 hour ago

South Africa rolls out mobile testing in virus lockdown
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line