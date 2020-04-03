Artiste Joseph Matthew Blasts Akufo-Addo For Deploying Soldiers To Enforce Lockdown

Listen to article

UK-based Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Joseph Matthew aka JM has vented his anger on President Akufo-Addo for deploying the Military to enforce the partial lockdown directives.

President Akufo-Addo somewhere last week issued directives for a two-week partial lockdown of Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi to avert the spread of COVID-19.

He deployed more than 37,000 police officers and soldiers around the country to enforce the partial lockdown.

Some of the military men deployed were seen in a viral video punishing people for disobeying the lockdown order which has caught the attention of lots of people.

Also reacting to how the soldiers are molesting civilians in other parts of the lockdown zones In a video sighted by Afroaussie.com on his social media platforms, JM vented his anger on President Akufo-Addo for deploying the Soldiers by indicating candidly that:

”The people that you are telling to self-isolate, they don’t even have places to sleep, they sleep on the streets of Circle, Kejetia. You never once brought your soldiers out to protect these people but you’ve brought the Soldiers out and they’re rather beating and causing them pain to something they know nothing about”.

According to the “Nyame Ye” crooner,“None of these Army officers asked whoever they stopped; do you have a place to sleep? Do you even have sanitizers, do you have water to wash your hands…Some of the people can’t even pronounce hand Sanitizers, they can’t even say it, they don’t even know what it means …You’ve not educated them, you haven’t tried to provide them with alcohol hand gels, you haven’t ordered mask for anybody,..people are being raped; have you sent the Army to protect them? but you are beating them.”