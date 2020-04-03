Ohemaa Mercy Distributes Hand Sanitizers To Market Women

Popular gospel minstrel Ohemaa Mercy, with her ministries and outreach set out on Thursday 2nd April, 2020 to distribute hand sanitizers to market women to protect themselves against the deadly coronavirus in the country.

According to the minstrel, the purpose of reaching out to our mothers at the market is because they do not get the needed time to be practice the regular washing of hands due to the busy nature of the market setting and that arose her desire to gift them hand sanitizers.

Ohemaa Mercy added the market is the place to start from as a nation because it harbors thousands of people. "And if these market women are adhering to the safety measures and are protected the whole nation will be saved because almost everyone comes here to shop for food items."

The distribution exercise, also took a form of public sensitisation by engaging the traders in a short but informative coronavirus safety precaution in Akan/Twi and end with a word of prayer.