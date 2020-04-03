COVID-19: You Cant Force Me To Make My Donations Publicly Known - Lydia Forson Slams Critics

Listen to article

Actress Lydia Forson has clapped back at critics who have been lambasting her on social media for not joining the cue of celebrities donating PPEs and other materials in the wake of Coronavirus disease.

According to the philanthropist and actress, nobody can force her to make her donations public.

She maintained that, even though some people feel good making their donations public, she feels even better to make hers private.

Not to condemn the act of making donations public, the actress has said: “Some people like it public, others private, there’s nothing wrong with either depending on what you want to achieve. You can’t force me to make my donations public, if I don’t feel like it.

A host of celebrities have donated various preventive items to the public and other health institutions in the wake of the pandemic coronavirus disease which includes Rapper Criss Waddle, Shatta Wale, John Dumelo, Stonebwoy, Medikal among others.

Other religious bodies such as the Church of Pentecost, Methodist among others have also donated Personal Preventive Equipment and also some amount into the COVID-19 Fund account raised by the president.

Ghana is gearing up in fighting the novel coronavirus disease which she has recorded 204 cases with 5 deaths as of April 3, 2020.

