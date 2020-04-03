Abeiku Santana, Speciallady Donate Towards COVID-19 Fight [Pictures+Video]

The current COVID-19 pandemic is an illness that can affect your lungs and kill.

As a result, this interference with your respiratory system can lead to major complications and potential loss of life.

COVID-19 has affected many individuals and communities worldwide.

Countries such as Italy, France, UK etc.. have all have been on lockdown due to this outbreak.

Since the outbreak of the disease in Ghana, a steady increase of confirmed cases has resulted in partial lockdown of the country.

This lockdown has inevitably affected many people and businesses.

Renowned media personality Abeiku Santana of Kaya Tours and Elizabeth Amoaa founder of Speciallady Awareness have decided to collaborate to make donations to impoverished communities.

On Thursday 2nd April 2020, the team donated over 200 Starter Packs Breakfast to people of Pokuase, Teacher Korpeh and Aduman.

Abeiku Santana and Speciallady believe that everyone who is capable of helping people from these communities during this partial lockdown must act immediately.

They intend to continue their visits to subsequent communities in the next few days. Therefore, a collective effort from all will be needed to support the good work they have started.

