Brother Of Fan Who Got Injured At Medikal's ‘Welcome To Sowutuom’ Concert Finally Speaks

Medikal went live on his Instagram page yesterday to address all the allegations leveled against him by Eric Arhin, the brother of his fan who got injured at his ‘Welcome To Sowutuom’ concert.

Even though the rapper showed a lot of receipts in that live video session, and added that he has spent over GHC30,000 on this injured fan and given his brother some monies, there is another protest from Eric Arhin.

In a live interview with Akwasi Aboagye on Peace FM’s ‘Entertainment Review’ on Thursday, Eric Arhin said claims that Medikal has given him any money personally are complete lies.

He added that he has not received a penny from Medikal and that if Medikal still insists that he has given him money through any member of his team, then he should ask the said person where that money actually went.

On Medikal’s claims that he is trying to use his brother’s current predicament to enrich himself, Eric said he will never do that.

Watch the video below