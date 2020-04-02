Sound Lion Records Drops “Mama Don’t Give Up” Single

Listen to article

Sound Lion Records, an independent record label has released a new single “Mama Don't Give Up” to create awareness on the global opioid crisis and addiction.

The song “Mama Don't Give Up” provides inspiration and motivation to individuals and families struggling with addiction.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it is estimated that globally, around 164 million people had alcohol or drug use disorder in 2016.

The U.S Health & Human Service also reveals that 2.0 million people had an opioid use disorder in 2018 and on average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose.

In view of the above statistics which warrants urgent steps to curtail it, Sound Lion Records, as creative as it is, decided to join the fray by releasing the Mama Don't Give Up single/music video.

The song/music video which was officially released on March 27, 2020, has since gone viral on social media and receiving massive endorsements coupled with its euphonious and mellifluous lyrics.

Sound Lion Records has therefore expressed its preparedness and commitment to keep the campaign alive throughout the year with a various remix featuring groups and artistes around the world.

“Addiction is a disease of the brain, not a lack of will. As a society, as one nation, and as one global body lets support our loved ones struggling with disease” CEO of Sound Lion Records said.

According to the CEO, Mama Don't Give Up music/video can be accessed on the following websites:

