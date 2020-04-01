ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
01.04.2020

'Mu Tw3 Wai' — Efia Odo Reacts To Alleged Leaked Sex Video With Kwesi Arthur [Watch]

By odarteyghnews.com
Ghanaian actress and influencer, Efia Odo has finally reacted to the alleged leaked video of Kwesi Arthur and herself going viral on social media.

In the early hours of Wednesday, April 1, 2020, social media went into a frenzy mood after a video of a young man and a woman believed to be Kwesi Arthur and Efia Odo popped up and started going viral.

In the video, the young man alleged to be Kwesi Arthur asked the woman to 'fix herself' or else he would hurt her. Social media users started pointing fingers at Efia Odo as the lady in the video resembles her.

Others also started tagging Efia Odo to get her attention. Finally, Efia Odo gave them the reply they deserved.

She tweeted, “Mu tw3 wai”

Watch the video below

