01.04.2020 Industry News

Coronavirus: Jackie Appiah donates to market women and the needy in Accra (Pictures +Video)

By Mustapha Attractive
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Celebrated Ghanaian actress who is also a philanthropist Jackie Appiah has showed love to the people of Accra by donating some sanitary items to market women a section of needy people in the capital city to protect them from been infected with the deadly Coronavirus.

Among the items she donated include Veronica buckets, gallons of liquid soap, tissues for hand drying, hand sanitizers, protective masks among others.

Jackie Appiah demonstrates to the women how to wash their hands properly with soap under running water and also use hand sanitizers and use protective masks to cover their mouths and noses.

In an interview with Attractivemustapha.com the dynamic actress, she emphasized the need to show love and care to people and educate them in such unfortunate situations to stop the spread and save more lives.

She urged all well-meaning citizens to show kindness and give back to society. My name is Jackie Appiah, an actress. I make it a point to always give back to society in one way or the other. The coronavirus outbreak (COVID-19) has taken the world by surprise and it’s almost like the entire world is upside down so a little act of kindness is expected of every citizen of the world.

Attractivemustapha.com

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive Journalist
