Weija-Gbawe: Asamoah Gyan Donates To Residents To Combat Coronavirus

Ghanaian footballer, Asamoah Gyan aka Baby Jet, has given away lots of health products to the Weija-Gbawe constituency to aid them to protect themselves against the deadly Coronavirus.

The 34-years-old footballer together with his manager took to the street of Weija-Gbawe constituency in Accra to donate items like hand sanitizers, bin, veronica bucket and tissue papers to the residents.

Earlier in a video, Asamoah Gyan urged celebrities and the rich in society to support the needy in this moment of crisis.

Asamoah Gyan through a post on his social media platform said,“ As an icon, people look up to me. I urge all celebrities, all those who are fortunate, let’s give back to the community because this is the time that people need up. People need our support,”

“Let’s do this to help the government because the government cannot do this alone. We can’t depend on the government, these are our lives. We have to protect one another; we have to stick together.”

“Let’s take precaution, stay at home, use your hand sanitizers, let’s do everything possible to protect ourselves,”.

Africa’s highest top scorer in the FIFA World Cup has promised to donate more to hospitals in the coming days.

