'Stubborn' Ghanaians Receive Harsh Treatments To Follow Lockdown

Today is the second day of partial lockdown in Accra and some parts of Kumasi. Most Ghanaians have exhibited a great deal of resistance which has caused the military men to apply hard punishment to ensure the adherence of these laws.

Some viral videos from the partial lockdown have been people being punished for going out only to go and see what was happening in town. Others are being punished because they went out without being an essential service provider.

Places like Madina, Kasoa, Mallam, Suame market have recorded the most crowding in these two days of partial lockdown which has forced some markets to be shut down completely, with military assaulting some market women to ensure order in these places.

This lack of respect for authority or the laws in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus might cause the government to apply more strict rules like a total lockdown or the arrest of some Ghanaians who have proven stubborn to be helped.

