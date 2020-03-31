Covid-19: Juaso Queen Demands Test Results Of Obour’s Father

The queen mother of Juaso, Nana Fobiri Tiwaa Foriwaa is requesting an autopsy report of Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour, Oyokohene of Juaso from the Ridge Hospital.

Nana Osei Boansi Kuffour who died last Friday, March 27, is said to have tested positive for coronavirus and the death is creating a storm particularly on social media because of the role the deceased’s son Bice Osei Kuffuor, popularly called Obuor, a musician, was supposed to have played at the medical facility.

He was a royal of Juaso and an occupant of a stool before his untimely death.

The Queen mother in a statement said it was so sad to hear news of the passing of the Oyokohene in the media amidst so many controversies, adding “This is not the way to break the news of his death to the media”.

According to her, since the incident, the family members have not received any formal report from the hospital management about the cause of death.

She said “Till date no official from the Hospital or from Government have been in touch with any member of the family regarding the necessary protocols”.

The queen mother also called for test results from Noguchi to help them announce their next line of action.

She, however, said “Though the family is mourning our departed, we can all not sit aloof and watch the so many people deliberately drag our family's name into disrepute.”

