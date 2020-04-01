ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
01.04.2020 General News

Ahkan Sings About ‘Pull-Him-Down’ Attitude In ‘Bad Energy’ [Video]

By News Desk
Ahkan Sings About ‘Pull-Him-Down’ Attitude In ‘Bad Energy’ [Video]
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Ghanaian artiste, Clement Foh Baah, with stage name Ahkan has released the video of his new song, Bad Energy.

Produced by Deelaw Beatz, 'Bad Energy' basically talks about the evil intentions people have about others and how they scheme, to bring them down.

The former member of Ruff 'N' Smooth has explained that the song is meant to make people conscious of the fact that there are always individuals or a group of people who would seek their downfall.

Since he broke away from Bullet of Rufftown Records fame, Ahkan has released songs such as ‘Yawa’, ‘Amina’, ‘Woa’, ‘Obama Dance’ and ‘Man Dey Hustle.’

---citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Ghana Tests 4,560 Cases
2 hours ago

COVID-19 Private Sector Fund To Feed 8,000 Head Porters A Da...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line