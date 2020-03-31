Shatta Wale’s Father Blesses His Band Equipment

Listen to article

Ahead of the SMFaithConcert, Shatta Wale has been putting out tweets to wet or pique the interest of his fans and Ghanaians as they wait for the show.

In a recent post, the dancehall artist announced that prior to the concert his father has come home to bless his band equipment for the show. This, of course, signifies the fatherly blessing and support for the upcoming event to be held by Shatta Wale. Tweeting “Today my dad came to bless my live band equipment …God bless you Dad Crab no deh born bird”.

On the 4th of April, Ghanaians and all around the world are expected to tune in to the artist’s youtube, facebook and Instagram channel at exactly 8 pm to 9 pm for a good time in these trying times.

