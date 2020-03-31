Covid-19: Lady Who Sneaked Out At Night To Visit Her Boyfriend Punished By Soldiers

Military personnel stationed within the Lockdown areas of the country are not taking chances on any Ghanaian who fails to obey the President’s order.

While some residents around Kasoa have been punished to serve as a deterrent to others. Some have failed to learn from it.

According to a video sighted by odartyeghnews.com‘s Instagram page, a young lady was seen being punished after she was caught sneaking around at night to visit her boyfriend.

Watch the video below;