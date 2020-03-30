You Don't Deserve To Be Called A Christian If You Refuse To Give — Apostle Lyanne Koffi

Apostle Mrs Lyanne Koffi, Founder & General Overseer of The Lord’s Garden Ministries has said Christians who deliberately refuse to give to those who don't have in coronavirus pandemic times, do not deserve to be called Christians.

According to her, Christians and the church must learn to always give to prove the love of God.

She disclosed this when the Lord's Garden Ministries distributed some food items to some needy people at the church's premises near Accra International Trade Fair Centre on Friday ahead of the partial lockdown of Accra.

The Lord’s Garden Ministries was out there to distribute food items to Ghanaians who don't have the financial capacity to take care of themselves during the lockdown.

The items distributed included bags of rice, oil, biscuit, hand sanitizers among others.

“God is love and the love of God is not just words but also the demonstration of it. God said if a man says he loves God and hates his brother, he is a liar. The same way He says if you see a brother in need and you deliberately hold back and not help them then the love of God is not in you. You can't say you are a Christian. So this is the time for believers to show the love of God by reaching out. If you look around you see people who are in need on the streets and in our communities. Every Christina must make sure we share what we have,” Apostle Lyanne Koffi.

Rev Tim Kojo Sam, Head Pastor of The Lord’s Garden Ministries- Liberty Centre Branch said the donation activity would be carried out in other branches of the church including the Akosombo branch.

“Our aim is to help people develop and maintain a strong relationship with God and know God and believe His love for them. The mission of the church is to help people no matter their condition and bring them to Christ. So what we are doing today is to bring back people to God.,” he also added.

---Daily Guide