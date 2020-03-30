Urban Gospel Sensation Priscilla Otumfuo Drops 'wave'

Ghanaian Urban Gospel sensation, Priscilla Otumfuo, has released yet another hit single after a long wait for the 2020 music year. After winning the hearts of Ghanaians with her chart-topping smash single ‘Worthy Is The Lamb’ last year, Priscilla is out again with another spirit-filled song titled 'WAVE'.

Wave, a worship song that proffers the holiness of God promises to be another reason why the gospel fraternity keeps dominating despite the aggressiveness of the devil in these end times. It calls the attention of God and his spirit to fill and manifest in the lives of every believer.

With her amazing voice and composition skills, Priscilla, as confessed by music professionals, is an outstanding artiste who focuses on her craft and knows the rudiments of her profession. Her preparedness to doing the work of God always takes her a step higher with top-notched delivery ahead of her competitors.

Since her introduction into the music scene, Priscilla’s stage performance has always got this charisma that makes her difficult to ignore by event organizers and it is evident after topping gospel charts with her single “ worthy is the lamp” last year”.

Her latest single, ‘Wave’ is another tune to take Ghana music to a deserved pedestal. With a soothing voice and a nice rhythm to compliment, Priscilla is undoubtedly that gospel artiste any serious gospel singer will like to associate with. She has a solid team behind her ministry that works so hard behind the scenes in making sure that, nothing but the best is served to her fans both in Ghana and outside the territories of the country.

Get a copy of her latest single experience an amazing encounter with our Lord Jesus Christ.

Take a listen to the song