Jah Phinga: Winner of Volta Music Awards 2020 “Artiste of the Year” drops hot new video Push – WATCH

Fresh off after winning the Volta Music award artiste of the year 2020, Music star Jah Phinga has released a new song.

The versatile act that recently signed a deal with American based 360-entertainment company Native World Entertainment has released his debut single under the label titled Push.

Ashiaman-based producer Awaga known for producing countless hits for Dancehall act Stonebwoy produced the song and video directed by Mobeatz BangR.

Jah Phinga’s music is a million in one with a diversified style because he is the truest extension and expression of himself. He believes in originality and blends his lyrics with words from his mother tongue; Ewe, so people will be aware of where he hails from, the Volta Region of Ghana.