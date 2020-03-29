ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
29.03.2020 Music News

Jah Phinga: Winner of Volta Music Awards 2020 “Artiste of the Year” drops hot new video Push – WATCH

By Mustapha Attractive
Jah Phinga: Winner of Volta Music Awards 2020 “Artiste of the Year” drops hot new video Push – WATCH
Listen to article
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Coronavirus disease (COVID-19)
Get the latest live updates about the Coronavirus Pandemic

Fresh off after winning the Volta Music award artiste of the year 2020, Music star Jah Phinga has released a new song.

The versatile act that recently signed a deal with American based 360-entertainment company Native World Entertainment has released his debut single under the label titled Push.

Ashiaman-based producer Awaga known for producing countless hits for Dancehall act Stonebwoy produced the song and video directed by Mobeatz BangR.

Jah Phinga’s music is a million in one with a diversified style because he is the truest extension and expression of himself. He believes in originality and blends his lyrics with words from his mother tongue; Ewe, so people will be aware of where he hails from, the Volta Region of Ghana.

Mustapha Attractive
Mustapha Attractive Journalist
TOP STORIES

COVID-19 Lockdown: Drinking Bars, Night Clubs, Pubs Remain C...
1 hour ago

COVID-19: Ghana To Repatriate Guinean Patients
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line