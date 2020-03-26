Kelvynboy Shades Stonebwoy Again

Kelvynboy in a new video has revealed that the coronavirus has humbled all musicians who claim to be big artists because they have all been locked down at home just like any underground musician.

Kelvynboy, who was once described as an underground act by Stonebwoy after their split, said in the new video that;

“this be the time we for come together, all the artistes, those wey them dey think say they feel big, them say e be them be big artiste then thing nu, e b now wey you for show say you say be big artiste.”

He added that “right now e no be you supremacy, no be me be big, travel go play the show? or put up a show now and see, we all we dey house now”.

Kelvynboy emphasized that this is the period fellow musicians must drop their ego to unite.

