Lino Beezy Recruits Rapper Edem On 'Monday'

Ghanaian fast-rising music icon Lino Beezy has announced the release of his much-anticipated hip-hop song titled 'Money'.

According to Lino Beezy, the collaboration was not a planned one, he managed to chance on Edem on one of his visit to Kumasi and got him on the joint.

Stream Lino Beezy - Money feat. Edem below

Hassan Nankwe
Northern Regional Contributor
