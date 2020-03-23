ModernGhanalogo

23.03.2020

Fella Makafui To Go Off Social Media

By odarteyghnews.com
Fella Makafui To Go Off Social Media
Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Mrs. Frimpong, popularly known as Fella Makafui is set to go off social media for some time.

The actress has often been under social media backlash for her actions and certain utterances. Recently she was being trolled after her real face surfaced online.

The actress has finally decided to go off social media for a while and the reason for this is to distance herself and enjoy real life.

However, her business pages will be fully active for business purposes. Some are of the view, she is doing this because she is pregnant and doesn’t want the public’s interference.

