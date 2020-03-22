Kuami Eugene Exhibits His Smooth Football Skills – VIDEO

Listen to article

Afrobeat sensation Kuami Eugene has exhibited some crazy and wonderful football skills in a video sighted online.

Due to the spread of the deadly coronavirus, everyone is trying to do something that will help kill their boredom.

This could be the reason for Kuami Eugene finally displaying his football skills in his hall in the video.

The singer has really shown playing football could be his other talent, with the football skills displayed, one would easily tag him as a player.

Many at times, musicians are also good footballers but they let go the football and concentrate on the music, such an example is Kofi Kinaata.

Watch the video below;