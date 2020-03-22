Medikal Promises To Give Out His Benz To A Loyal Fan After Covid-19 Pandemic (Video )

AMG Medikal has promised to give out his Benz registered in 2016 to a loyal fan after the disappearance of coronavirus.

The rapper was in the news just recently after he surprised his wife, Fella Makafui with a brand new customized Mercedes Benz.

In a video sighted on OdarteyGH TV, Medikal showed his posh black Mercedes c300 customized car and vowed to give out to a supportive fan as a way of saying thank you, after the nation successfully gets rid of Corona Virus.

“I wanna give this car to one of my loyal fans out there, I don drive this sh*t no more. Right after the Corona, I’ll give this to one loyal fan”, Medikal said in the video

Watch the video below