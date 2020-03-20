“I’m The Luckiest Wife To Have Such A Wonderful, Appreciating And Sweetest Husband”- Fella makafui

Early on yesterday, we published an article that Medikal has bought a brand new Mercedes Benz for his wife, Fella Makafui with a customized number plate FELLA 20-20.

In a new post by Fella Makafui, she eulogizes her husband for surprising her with a Mercedes Benz. In her post, she called herself the luckiest wife to have such a wonderful, appreciating and sweetest husband.

Medikal and Fella are currently enjoying their honeymoon right here in Ghana at the Kempinski Hotel and we can say they are really having a good time.

