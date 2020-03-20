ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: As It Happened: Coronavirus Updates...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
20.03.2020 Exclusive News

“I’m The Luckiest Wife To Have Such A Wonderful, Appreciating And Sweetest Husband”- Fella makafui

By odarteyghnews.com
“I’m The Luckiest Wife To Have Such A Wonderful, Appreciating And Sweetest Husband”- Fella makafui
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Early on yesterday, we published an article that Medikal has bought a brand new Mercedes Benz for his wife, Fella Makafui with a customized number plate FELLA 20-20.

In a new post by Fella Makafui, she eulogizes her husband for surprising her with a Mercedes Benz. In her post, she called herself the luckiest wife to have such a wonderful, appreciating and sweetest husband.

Medikal and Fella are currently enjoying their honeymoon right here in Ghana at the Kempinski Hotel and we can say they are really having a good time.

Take a look at her post and video below and share your thoughts with us:

320202010150-m6htl8w331-fella

Watch the Video below
Coronavirus Live Updates
Coronavirus Live Updates
Follow this page for live updates on Corona Virus Pandemic
TOP STORIES

Coronavirus: Let’s Pray To God To Stem The Tide - Bawumia
30 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Minority To File Motion To Bar NIA From Ongoing...
30 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line