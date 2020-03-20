Kwame Ghana Schools Ghanaians On Healthy Eating Habit Following Coronavirus Outbreak – (Watch Video)

Listen to article

Passionate Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwame Ghana has schooled Ghanaians on the need to adopt healthy eating habit following the outbreak of Coronavirus.

In a video obtained by www.newshuntermag.com , Kwame Ghana urged Ghanaians to eat more fruits to boost their immune system.

He asserted a healthy immune system can fight against the Coronavirus.

According to him, the eating of surgery foods and fatty foods tends to be dangerous so people should avoid eating such foods.

Kwame Ghana’s advice follows the release of an educational song titled ‘Coronavirus’ some few days ago.

He urged the public on the need to adhere to precautionary measures which will safeguard them from global pandemic COVID-19 in this piece which featured Igodo.

Kwame Ghana, who also doubles as an officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) educated that people can reduce the risk of infection if they clean their hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water, and also cover their nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue or flexed elbow.

Watch the video below.



Source: Newshuntermag.com