Medikal Surprises His Wife With A New Car [Watch]

In a very emotional video tweeted by rapper Medikal, he expresses his love and admiration to his wife Fella Makafui by gifting her with a customized BMW car.

The rapper captions his post “Got wife something nice, she happy, im happy”

In the video, the actress is seen shedding tears of joy as her husband makes fun of her.

This seems to contradict the predictions and opinions of many nay Sayers who believed the Rapper was not ready for his marriage and may not be happy in it. It seems the love of the duo keeps growing stronger and lovelier.

