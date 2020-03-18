Actress Kyeiwaa’s Wedding Postponed

It seems business is not the only thing the deadly coronavirus pandemic is affecting, but personal and private lives. Veteran Ghanaian actress Rose Akua Attaa Mensah popularly known as Kyeiwaa may have to hold on to her dream of walking down the aisle at age of 57-years as such gathering has been banned in the United States of America where she lives with her man Mr. Michael Kissi Asare.

The ceremony which was earmarked for March 21, 2020, will have to be postponed as a result of the alarming spread and infectivity of the dangerous virus, especially in China, Italy, and the USA.

According to her wedding planner Obea Baakope “The government has announced that we cannot have a gathering of more than 25 people, therefore we have postponed it until further notice.”

However, she further explained that a new date for the wedding will be announced later so that fans and friends of the actress will be able to grace her big day.

