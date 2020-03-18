I Never Gave Sammy Blowjob — Lady Behind The Nana Ama Story Breaks Silence

In an interview with a lady identified as Edith, she admits that she was the third person in the Nana Ama Sammy saga.

According to Edith, she never gave Sammy a blowjob as reported on social media, however, she admits they had an amorous relationship the night of Wendy Shay’s visit to Indece hall, but to her what happened was just “soft touches.”

She also admits she sees this as an opportunity to clear the air and set things straight since the stories in the media have been wrong since day one. She also revealed that she was drunk and could not recall exactly what happened between them.

Expressing her remorse, she admits she was not aware that Sammy was in a relationship with Nana Ama and regrets what happened.

Listen to audio below: