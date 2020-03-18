Miss Eastern Ghana 2020 Postponed

Listen to article

Organisers of Miss Eastern Ghana, Ben Calculus Multimedia has postponed the maiden edition of Miss Eastern Ghana this year.

The beauty pageant was scheduled for 24th April 2020.

The organisers say the decision is in compliance with the President’s safety measures on the spread of the coronavirus.

Read the full presser here:

MISS EASTERN GHANA MAIN EVENT POSTPONED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

The management of Ben Calculus Multimedia wishes to inform the press/public that its upcoming event, Miss Eastern Ghana which was scheduled for 24th April 2020 has been postponed until further notice.

This decision is to comply with the president’s safety measures on the spread of Coronavirus of which he has embargoed all public gatherings for four weeks. Secondly, this is to also ensure the safety of our contestants and stakeholders in this time of COVID-19 outbreak.

The public should be notified that all voting patterns will be processed and divulged by the third week of March where contestants are supposed to go ahead to solicit for votes whiles management plans on a reschedule of date and venue of the main event.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this might have caused and we promise a fantastic event this year.

Signed: Gideon Ofori

Public Relation Officer