Skery Zee crowned 2020 VMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste, Skery Zee has been voted as the 2020 Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year at the third edition of the Volta Music Awards which took place on Friday 13th Marc, 2020.

The third edition of the Volta Music Awards took place at the Ho Technical University auditorium was attended by Edem, Kenny Ice.

In receiving the award on stage with the crew, Skery Zee dedicated the mega feat to his big brother, father and manager, Mr Adnan Abass Czar, the CEO of CZAR Sneakers

The night saw Jonathan Kofi Woelinam Segbefia professionally known as “Jah Phinga” wining multiple categories including ‘Artiste of the year’ with his song, “Wodeka” featuring Godwin Selorm.

Other winners include: Gospel Song Of The Year (Aseda – Qwame Gaby), Highlife Song Of The Year (Jah Phinga), Reggae/Dancehall Song Of The Year (EEYKay –We Need Change), Hiplife Song Of The Year (Mayi – Tokz), Gospel Artiste Of The Year (Qwame Gabby), Highlife Act Of The Year (Latino Gh), Hiphop Song Of The Year (Tom D’Frick – Truth), Reggae/Dancehall Act Of The Year (Skery Zee), Best Music Video (Linchpin – Odo), Collaboration Of The Year (Planett Machete), Songwriter Of The Year (Jah Phinga), (Music Producer Of The Year (Timz Beatz).

Skery Zee is also the winner of the 2018 Volta Music Awards as the Reggae Dancehall Song of the Year.

As a great and outstanding stage performer, Skery Zee has shared the stage with great musicians on platforms such as 2020 Pent Hall Week, Nima Sallah Fest, 4syte Celebrity Bash, Ashaiman To De World, Saminifest, Volta Music Awards night.

Skery Zee is known for the hit songs: 360, Altitude, My Name, Tramadol, Conquer, Stay Woke (Remix), Over Dat, My Way, Ride or Die & Longtime.