Convid- 19 is making me go broke - Awotse Kelly reveals

Listen to article

Ghanaian musicians Awotse Kelly has declared himself bankrupt due to the outbreak of the infamous coronavirus (Convid– 19).

The “Samantha” crooner made this known in an interview with DJ Sirray that apart from the music business he is into, he also makes a lot of money during the Easter festivities in Kwahu.

According to him, he normally goes to the places to hire some of the house’s months before the festival which he then hires it to visitors who travel to Kwahu during the festivities.

“I have hired about thirty (30) houses as at now, Charlie I have invested all my savings into this business but the coronavirus has really made me go bankrupt” he stated.

The President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo on the Sunday 15th of March suspended all gathering including festivals, funerals churches and mosques due to the outbreak of coronavirus to prevent the widespread of the pandemic.

Due to this announcement by the President, the organisers of the yearly Easter Festival in Kwahu cancelled this year’s celebration and this according to the “Pressure Baby” hitmaker have really cost him a fortune.

Awotse Kelly says Akufo Addo’s ban is making him go bankrupt

He continues to elaborate that apart from the rented houses he uses to sell some food and other items during the festivities in Kwehu but due to this directive all the goods which have been supplied to him already are all perishing.

He also stated that he is finding it difficult to even raise funds to pays his suppliers the rest of the money and this has been a malicious experience in his business.

As a reminder, Awotse Kelly is a Nungua based musician who is known for his traditional African dressing on most stages. He has hit songs like “Samantha”, “Pressure Baby”, “Love is Beautiful” among others.