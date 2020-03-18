Coronavirus: GHAMRO Cautions Members

The management of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), has appealed to its members and musicians in general, who are back from those high infection rate countries, to engage in the voluntary test exercise and the mandatory self-quarantine of 14 days as instructed by the Health Ministry.

In a statement issued and signed by its Public Relations Officer, Prince Tsegah, GHAMRO noted with deep concern the alarming rate the global pandemic COVID 19 was spreading, since some of its members were abroad scheduled to perform at concerts, hold meetings or holidaying in Europe.

Currently, Europe is now the most affected continent with the contagious virus and countries like Italy, UK, Spain and recently France have been listed as having high cases of the said virus.

The statement said GHAMRO was aware that some of its members were currently living in the worst hit countries like Italy, Spain and UK.

It urged its members to adhere to the appropriate measures to stay safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All should adhere to this simple procedure and not to be a victim of being forced by the state to comply as stated on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in a press briefing organized by the Ministry of Health under the auspices of the Ministry of Information,” it said.

“GHAMRO also discourages any immediate concert or event involving public gatherings and will advise same to be put on hold temporarily, as has been directed by the President of Ghana, until the true statistics of infection rate is known in-country,” the statement added.

As part of GHAMRO's effort to educate and help curb of the spread of COVID19, GHAMRO will also send bulk text messages to members on very frequent basis, informing them of new and current information as released by the Ministry of Health on the virus and the accompanied needed health tit bits.

The statement further cautions Ghanaians to tackle the issue devoid of politics.

It however announced that free hand sanitizers had been made available in its offices nationwide for its members to enable them to maintain a high like level of hygiene in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

---Daily Guide