Only ‘Best Collaboration Of The Year’ Was Rejected By VGMA Board

Public Relations Officer for the board of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Mr. Francis Doku has discarded publications stating that VGMA banned all songs that recruited Shatta and Stonebwoy.

Speaking in an interview with Grandmaster Murphy on ‘Todays Entertainment’ on Todays radio in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Doku declined news circulating that all songs which featured the two giants of Dancehall music stylistic category in ghana are banned and not accepted or considered by the board.

Clearing the air, the VGMA’s board Spokesperson said only collaboration songs with the two acts were ignored in the ‘best collaboration of the year’ category. Since that category goes beyond issuing out a single plaque.

” The tradition of VGMA is that, plaques are delivered to every artiste on the best collaboration song of the year and that since Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are banned from the awards, the board can’t nominate a song that featured them. Apart from that, other categories like album of the year saw Sarkodie’s album which featured stonebwoy nominated” He said.

In spite of the ban placed on the two acts, Mr. Doku hinted that charterhouse may hire Shatta Wale or Stonebwoy to perform at the main event since the recording and performing artists were not banned from taking part in music events.

The 21st edition of VGMA’S nominee's jam is scheduled to take place at Koforidua on April 4, 2020.

---Brixtonnews.com