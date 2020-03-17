ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Covid-19 Updates Around The World...
17.03.2020

Idris Elba Tests Positive for Coronavirus

By Tilly Akua Nipaa
International actor and superstar Idris Elba has tested positive for the worldwide pandemic, Coronavirus.

In a recent post on his social media handle, the artist confirms it in a video but reassures the world that he was fine and there was no cause for panic. According to the artist, though he wasn’t showing signs of the illness, he felt the need to get tested after learning a friend of his was positive.

The actor is currently in isolation and has cautioned people to maintain the required social distance and to avoid crowded areas as possible as they can.

The actor is optimistic to make a full recovery after his isolation and sticking to the prescribed precautions.

