US Actor, Tom Hanks And Wife Survive Coronavirus By News Desk 1 HOUR AGO Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson Hollywood actor, Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson, have both been discharged from hospital. They were being treated for Coronavirus in Australia. It would be recalled that the couple had announced few days ago that they had tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. They are reportedly now in self-quarantine in their Queensland rented home. ---Daily Guide
