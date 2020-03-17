EmmCee RNB & Becca Blisse Are The Next Level OAP for Morning Runs On NaijaFM 102.7

Listen to article

Meet The #NextLevel OAP's (EmmCee RNB & Becca Blisse) Morning Runs Belt on NaijaFM 102.7

Breaks fast show in Nigeria in general hasn’t been the same since the introduction of the Next Level OAP for the Morning Runs belt on NaijaFm 102.7 Lagos as WorldOBoBay EmmCee RNB & Becca Blisse are the proper combination needed for the right start of your day as you are been provided the right motivation and information on latest newspapers headline, trending topic around the world and the hottest music release to make your morning complete.

Morning Runs starts 6:00am to 11:00am from Monday to Friday on NaijaFm 102.7, You can listen live on http://www.naija102.com/lagos/ Or on GOTV Channel 301 and you can as well download the NaijaFm Nigeria Mobile App on google play store or Apple Store.

EmmCee RNB: @RNB_Ayo

Becca Blisse: @BeccaBlisse

Below are individual profile of the two Co-Host for the Morning Runs Belt

EmmCee RNB



WorldOBoBay “EmmCee RNB” is an Award winning On Air Personality (OAP) currently with Naija Fm 102.7 Lagos and also a Professional Mc/Event Host for almost a Decade now, with awards wins ranging from 2018 Youth Favorite OAP at Scream Award, 2019 Radio Personality of the Year Maya Awards Africa & 2020 On Air Personality at Coolwealth Awards.

EmmCee RNB started Radio Presentation early 2011 at Bronze 101.5 Fm(Radio Nigeria) in Benin City, Edo state presenting an Entertainment Show “Una Don Hear” which later happens to be one of the most listened Pidgin Entertainment Show, After getting more familiar with the ethics of the professions and building an indispensable fan base while also venturing into Event Planning & Artiste Promotions & Management under his Company “DreamAlive Innovative Entertainment” EmmCee RNB in 2015 he relocated to Ibadan, Oyo State to join the first indigenous radio station in southwest “Lagelu Fm 96.7”

After 2 amazing years in the brown roof city of Ibadan, He relocated to Lagos State last quarter of 2017 to set up an office for DreamAlive Innovative Entertainment (an Entertainment Agency for Promotions/Branding, Digital Marketing, Website Creations etc) and later went on to join Naija Fm 102.7 (Megalectrics Limited) in April 2018 as an On Air Personality.

Apart from being an OAP & MC, EmmCee RNB is also a Professional & Creative Blogger with over 4 blogs owned and have over the years built over 25 websites for Brands & Business in and across Nigeria. He has also played major role in promoting some of the major artiste and upcoming to Lime light through Strategic Online promotions, Branding & Digital Marketing (Google & Youtube Ads Campaign, Twitter/Facebook/Instagram Ads Campaign)

EmmCee RNB real names are Henry Ayodele Ogunbodede who hails from Ondo/ Edo State and married to Mrs Debbie Ayodele .O. And blessed with Twins ( Boy & Girl) by names are Sir-Arthur & Charlotte Ayodele.

Becca Blisse



Rebecca Edun a.k.a "beccablisse" is a multi talented woman with a good sense of humour who loves to do what makes her happy. Born on May 2nd in Mushin, Lagos.. she is a graduate of Sociology at Tai Solarin university of Education and got her Masters degree from the University of Ibadan.

She is also an exceptional On Air Personality and Red carpet host whose foray into broadcasting with Megalectrics Nigeria limited started with Naija FM 102.7 Ibadan on the drive time show " GRAGRA XPRESS" where she co hosted with Oluwafemi German. She currently co host the breakfast show "Morning Runs" on Naija FM 102.7 Lagos. Beccablisse is the CEO of Lushbeccs_, an online store where fashion items are sold.

Her hobbies are reading, dancing, travelling and working out at the gym. She is on all social media platforms as @beccablisse .

Her dream is to be a person of relevance, steadily impacting her immediate environment.