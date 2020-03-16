Steel Pulse and Kojo Antwi Thrill Audience at Independence Weekend Concert in Accra

As part of the ongoing 63rd Independence celebration of Ghana, Charterhouse Productions organized a concert to commemorate the occasion as well as echo their 20th anniversary this year. The concert held on Saturday at the Grand Arena in Accra, hosted two legends namely International Reggae Band ‘Steel Pulse’ and multiple award winning Highlife musician Kojo Antwi. Both musicians gave exciting performances as they sang some of their classic songs with live band music. The Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse Robert Klah, said that the event was successful and the result, per their objective, was satisfactory.

Grammy Award winners ‘Steel Pulse’ on Saturday at the Grand Arena in Accra, entertained a select audience of middle and upper class Ghanaians with some of their popular songs. Also present on stage was multiple award winning Highlife legend Kojo Antwi who also excited the audience with his under 60 minutes but very well rehearsed performance. The Head of Public Events and Communications at Charterhouse Robert Klah said that the event was very satisfactory. “We wanted to create an event for the matured audience in order to vary the entertainment offering on the scene. The ‘Independence Weekend’ was also to mark the joint anniversaries of 2 power brands in Ghana, namely ‘Joy FM; which is 25 years and Charterhouse; which is also 20 years. The event was highly patronised by the audience we were aiming to reach and we are glad that they had a lovely time too. Therefore, the Independence Weekend’ has come to stay as part of our Independence celebrations in Ghana”, he said.

The ‘Independence Weekend’ strategically coincides with Ghana’s independence day celebrations thereby echoing the appreciation for longevity and the importance of building a legacy worthy of emulation. There were notable dignitaries as well as public figures at the event namely the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Hon. George Andah, the Founder of Hiplife Music Reggie Rockstone, Singer Adina among others.

By Jerry Wonder