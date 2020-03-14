Coronavirus: Some Stupid Politicians Have No Limit With Their Gimmicks — Samini blast, Curse Politicians

On Thursday, March 12 the Ministry of Health told the citizenry that the country had recorded its first case of the scary coronavirus disease.

In the wake of discussions about the topic in the media space, musician Samini has gone really hard on politicians who have plans to capitalize on the epidemic to milk the nation of its little resources.

According to the award-winning dancehall act in a tweet sighted by zionfelix.net, the pandemic must never be politicized but rather concrete remedies must be found to put a possible end to it.

He also added that shame and curse will be the portion of any politician who tries to enrich himself in these trying times.

Samini took to his Twitter handle to tweet:

“Some stupid politicians have no limits with their gimmicks as usual. How did this global pandemic become a political issue? Shame and curses on whoever tries to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor masses who became statistics in the end. Stop politicizing #coronavirus.

Source: zionfelix.net