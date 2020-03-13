British-Ghanaian Rapper Jailed For Raping 4 Women

Grime rapper Solo 45, real name Andy Anokye, has been convicted of raping four women.

The 33-year-old was found guilty at Bristol Crown Court of 30 charges relating to a two-year period.

Anokye was unanimously convicted of 21 rapes, five counts of false imprisonment, two counts of assault by penetration and two of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The musician, who was part of Boy Better Know, had denied 31 charges, including 22 of rape and five of false imprisonment.

Judge William Hart adjourned sentencing for a date to be fixed and ordered a psychiatric report to be carried out on Anokye.

During the trial, which began in November, jurors watched videos filmed by Anokye which allegedly show him raping the complainants.

Judge Hart sent the jury of seven men and five women out to consider their verdicts in the case on Monday morning.

During his closing speech to the jury, Christopher Quinlan QC, prosecuting, described Anokye as ‘a narcissist and a violent bully’.

Anokye is from London but had a flat in Bristol.

Quinlan said: ‘Not one of the women from whom you have heard said that they consented to what he says is a game – the rape game.

‘They marked a boundary and he trashed it because he doesn’t recognise boundaries, either for himself or others.’

Quinlan noted there were striking similarities in the accounts given by the women, but Anokye refuted this.

These included the use of weapons, holding them against their will, holding a cloth with bleach on to their face, and water-boarding them.

Defence lawyer Sally O’Neill told jurors that the videos they had watched showed ‘rough, sometimes unpleasant but importantly, consensual, sexual activity’ between Anokye and the four complainants.

She described the four complainants as ‘independent, adult women’ who were operating on a ‘level playing field’.

O’Neill argued that the women had ‘full knowledge’ of the type of sex Anokye liked to engage in, and agreed to participate in it.

She told the jury: ‘What we have watched may make some of us cringe, but it doesn’t make it non-consensual.’

Anokye was arrested in 2017 after a woman claimed she had been raped at his waterfront apartment in Bristol.

Following his arrest, police examined videos and images on his digital devices and contacted further women.

